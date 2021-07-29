Advertisement

Five taken to hospital after crash

Thanks to the “quick actions” of two citizens, police in Muscatine say they were able to...
Thanks to the “quick actions” of two citizens, police in Muscatine say they were able to intervene and stop a sexual assault that was taking place on Wednesday, June 16.(ap newsroom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five people were transported to the hospital after a crash, according to Metro 911.

It happened Wednesday around 1:44 p.m. in the 4000 block of East Dupont Avenue.

Two vehicles were involved.

There’s no word on the extent of injuries.

Cedar Grove Police, Kanawha County Ambulance and the Cedar Grove Fire Department responded.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after police say he shot himself in...
UPDATE | Child shoots self in hand
Police lights
Explosion reported near plant
Two police officers were hurt Tuesday night while responding to a domestic dispute in...
2 police officers injured responding to domestic dispute involving gunfire
A person is caught on a ring camera stealing a package off of a homeowner's porch in...
WATCH | Porch pirate makes away with package
Yeager Airport to change name

Latest News

Man convicted of malicious assault on an officer, attempted murder
Severe storms possible Thursday
Strong storms possible Thursday evening
Diaz will step in for former WVDVA Secretary Dennis Davis, who passed away unexpectedly in...
Gov. Justice appoints Cabinet Secretary for Department of Veterans Assistance
Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser involved in crash.
Trooper involved in crash