Five taken to hospital after crash

CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five people were transported to the hospital after a crash, according to Metro 911.

It happened Wednesday around 1:44 p.m. in the 4000 block of East Dupont Avenue.

Two vehicles were involved.

There’s no word on the extent of injuries.

Cedar Grove Police, Kanawha County Ambulance and the Cedar Grove Fire Department responded.

