Food bags for blessing box vandalized

BLAINE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A vandalism at a food bank in Lawrence County, Kentucky, is forcing volunteers to pick up the pieces.

Volunteers with the Lawrence County Food Bank Ministry in Blaine say someone ripped open more than 75 plastic bags of food Saturday night, leaving nearly nothing but the plastic.

This is not the first time something like this has happened, volunteers say. It happened three or four other times.

These bags contain food items like canned vegetables, pasta noodles, peanut butter, and crackers. They’re potential lunches and dinners for those in need -- bagged up and put in what’s known as a “blessing box.”

People like Polly Keaton depend on this gesture.

“If I don’t have a way here, some of the neighbors will sometimes pick it up and bring it to me, but I try to come if I can and be able to. I have a lot of aches and pains but I’m trying to make it,” Keaton said.

However, with this unexpected incident, she’s now forced to find other options.

Understanding how many other families also depend on this food to get by -- it all sparks frustration for those wondering why someone would tarnish this good deed.

“That’s maybe taking food out of a little poor child’s mouth,” Keaton said.

The building does not have security cameras, so there is no way of seeing who the culprit was.

The next step for volunteers is to replenish what was taken.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.