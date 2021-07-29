Advertisement

Former HHHS star signs with Marlins

Corey Bird is in “the Show”
(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dream was realized for a former Herbert Hoover and Marshall baseball star as Corey Bird is now a Miami Marlin. He signed the contract Wednesday night and was with the team for their game in Baltimore.

He comes from their Class AAA affiliate in Jacksonville where he hit .270, has 6 home runs and 21 RBI.

Bird helped the Huskies win the 2013 WV Class AA state baseball title, played at Marshall until 2016 and was a seventh round pick by Miami in the 2016 Major League Baseball draft.

