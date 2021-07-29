Former HHHS star signs with Marlins

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dream was realized for a former Herbert Hoover and Marshall baseball star as Corey Bird is now a Miami Marlin. He signed the contract Wednesday night and was with the team for their game in Baltimore.

He comes from their Class AAA affiliate in Jacksonville where he hit .270, has 6 home runs and 21 RBI.

Bird helped the Huskies win the 2013 WV Class AA state baseball title, played at Marshall until 2016 and was a seventh round pick by Miami in the 2016 Major League Baseball draft.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.