Friends, family show support for woman injured in crash

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Dozens of friends and family gathered Wednesday night at a hospital in Columbus to help a young woman who is recovering from a serious traffic accident.

Alyssa Smith, 20 of Rutland, was seriously injured Sunday in the deadly crash.

The accident happened on State 7 between Tuppers Plains and the community of Chester.

Smith’s boyfriend, Jacob Wolfe, 19 of Pomeroy, died in the crash.

Friends and family made the trip to the hospital to make sure Alyssa knows she has lots of love and support as she continues to heal.

