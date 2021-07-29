Gov. Beshear re-emphasizes importance of vaccine during trip to eastern Ky.

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday evening visited Russell to help celebrate the partnership between King’s Daughters and UK Healthcare.

The governor also re-emphasized the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine with the delta variant posing a threat.

“For people that have been vaccinated, talk to your friends,” Beshear said. “Talk to your family members. The delta virus is very aggressive, can be deadly, and we need your help.”

Kentucky has been running TV spots all over the state promoting the “Shot at a Million” campaign, where Kentuckians have the chance at winning a million dollars if they get vaccinated.

However, those ads are not airing in eastern Kentucky and not reaching some 100,000 households in counties that are among the lowest vaccination rates in the state.

When asked why this section of the state is being left out of that part of the ad campaign, Beshear said, “We’re pushing different means of communication in different places. Whether that’s different ads that get through social media, what our groups are doing is trying to target each region and each age group and what will reach them. We’re pushing as hard as we can in all parts of Kentucky for vaccinations, and it really needs to happen here.”

Beshear says along with getting vaccinated himself, he took his wife and 12-year-old son to get vaccinated. He said he would never have done that if he didn’t know the vaccine was safe.

