Gov. Justice appoints Cabinet Secretary for Department of Veterans Assistance

Diaz will step in for former WVDVA Secretary Dennis Davis, who passed away unexpectedly in January.(Gov. Justice Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Edward A. “Ted” Diaz as Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDVA).

Born and raised in Huntington, WV, Diaz has spent the past 10 years working at the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, most recently serving on the staff of the Secretary of Veterans Affairs at the VA Central Office in Washington, DC.

Diaz will step in for former WVDVA Secretary Dennis Davis, who passed away unexpectedly in January.

Diaz logged 20 years of active-duty service in the United States Navy before his retirement in 2007. He earned numerous awards and commendations, including the Navy & Marine Corps Medal for Heroism for his actions in support of the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia, Liberia, during the 1996 Civil War.

“Not only is this man a West Virginia native, but his credentials are off-the-charts,” Gov. Justice said. “Ted Diaz has been an absolute superstar in his service to our country, and now, I’m incredibly excited to welcome him back home to continue his service on behalf of the State of West Virginia. I have all the confidence in the world that he will make us proud.”

A graduate of Marshall University, Diaz is the son of the late Dr. Salvador and Eleanor (Cline) Diaz. He is married to fellow Huntington native and Marshall alumna Julia (Narcise) Diaz and has four children.

