Governor announces new vaccine booster study

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a new vaccine booster study during a press conference Thursday.

Governor Justice says they have learned those who were vaccinated early on that the antibodies you have to fight off the coronavirus have diminished. This is directed to those who are 60 years of age and older and received the Pfizer vaccine. Governor Justice says they will be doing a trial for a booster shot for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. He says it will be called “The Booster Battlefield Assessment.” This will be voluntary, according to the governor. This will help them gain data on antibodies to find out how protected you are.

The Booster Battlefield Assessment will begin immediately.

The governor says there are 100 delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the state.

“We do not want to be alarmists. We are not ready to move forward with mandating masks or anything like that. We will absolutely always be open to be evaluating and adjust what we do,” said Gov. Justice.

Governor Justice says he has been advised by the top medical experts that the delta variant will get “significantly worse” over the next few weeks.

The governor also says he is directing the task force to evaluate all PPE levels across the state and to look at hospital staffing and bed availability during a press conference Thursday. He is also directing the task force to look at the nursing homes for staffing and preventative measures and to see if there’s a sufficient supply of antibodies on hand.

147 people are hospitalized in connection with COVID-19 in West Virginia as of Thursday.

