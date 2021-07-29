Advertisement

Governor announces new vaccine booster study

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(WSAZ, West Virginia Governor's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a new vaccine booster study during a press conference Thursday.

Governor Justice says they have learned those who were vaccinated early on that the antibodies you have to fight off the coronavirus have diminished. This is directed to those who are 60 years of age and older and received the Pfizer vaccine. Governor Justice says they will be doing a trial for a booster shot for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. He says it will be called “The Booster Battlefield Assessment.” This will be voluntary, according to the governor. This will help them gain data on antibodies to find out how protected you are.

The Booster Battlefield Assessment will begin immediately.

The governor says there are 100 delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the state.

“We do not want to be alarmists. We are not ready to move forward with mandating masks or anything like that. We will absolutely always be open to be evaluating and adjust what we do,” said Gov. Justice.

Governor Justice says he has been advised by the top medical experts that the delta variant will get “significantly worse” over the next few weeks.

The governor also says he is directing the task force to evaluate all PPE levels across the state and to look at hospital staffing and bed availability during a press conference Thursday. He is also directing the task force to look at the nursing homes for staffing and preventative measures and to see if there’s a sufficient supply of antibodies on hand.

147 people are hospitalized in connection with COVID-19 in West Virginia as of Thursday.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after police say he shot himself in...
UPDATE | Child shoots self in hand
Police lights
Explosion reported near plant
Two police officers were hurt Tuesday night while responding to a domestic dispute in...
2 police officers injured responding to domestic dispute involving gunfire
Logging accident reported in Boyd County, Kentucky
Man dies in logging accident
A person is caught on a ring camera stealing a package off of a homeowner's porch in...
WATCH | Porch pirate makes away with package

Latest News

Friends and family gather for Meigs crash victim
Friends and family gather for Meigs crash victim
Man accused of decapitating pet cat with machete facing charges
Wayne County Energy Express hosts blood drive at Fort Gay Pre-K through 8
Wayne County Energy Express hosts blood drive at Fort Gay Pre-K through 8
Facing Hunger Foodbank hosts mobile food distribution in Lovely, Kentucky
Facing Hunger Foodbank hosts mobile food distribution in Lovely, Kentucky