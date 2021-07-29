Advertisement

It’s official as OU & Texas heading to SEC

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The Southeastern Conference has voted to invite Texas and Oklahoma to join the league, effective July 1, 2025. The vote was a unanimous with a 14-0 result. “Today’s unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC’s longstanding spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacies of academic and athletic excellence established by the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas,” said Commissioner Greg Sankey. “I greatly appreciate the collective efforts of our Presidents and Chancellors in considering and acting upon each school’s membership interest.”

