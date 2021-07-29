Advertisement

Man accused of decapitating pet cat with machete facing charges

(WSAZ, WVRJ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing animal cruelty charges after confessing to officers he decapitated his pet cat and dismembered its body.

According to the South Charleston Police Department, they were called to the home along E Village Drive on July 20 for a welfare check requested by Gabriel Kekel’s sister.

Outside of the home, Kekel told officers he overdosed his cat, then removed its head and dismembered its body.

Kekel allowed officers inside his home and brought them three jars containing several animal body parts from the attic. One of the jars contained the cat’s head which he told officers he removed with a machete.

Kekel, 20, of South Charleston has been charged with cruelty to animals.

