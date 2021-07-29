Advertisement

Man convicted of malicious assault on an officer, attempted murder

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was convicted on multiple violent felony charges Thursday.

Following a two-day jury trial, Henry Jo Ward, age 41 of Hico, was convicted of one count of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of wanton endangerment, one count of malicious assault on a law enforcement officer, and one count of use and presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, all felony crimes.

Ward was also convicted of the misdemeanor crimes of obstructing an officer and brandishing a deadly weapon.

He faces one to three years for attempted second-degree murder, one to five years for each count of wanton endangerment, three to fifteen years for malicious assault on a law enforcement officer and up to ten years for use and presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to Prosecuting Attorney.

The charges stem from an incident on November 29, 2020. Ward was accused of stealing a trail camera from a hunting lease near Midland Trail in Hico.

When Ward encountered an off-duty Fayette County deputy and the owner of the trail camera, the Prosecuting Attorney says he pulled a .357 magnum revolver out of his pants and attempted to shoot the deputy.

No one was injured.

Ward was arrested shortly after the incident.

Ward will be sentenced on September 10, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after police say he shot himself in...
UPDATE | Child shoots self in hand
Police lights
Explosion reported near plant
Two police officers were hurt Tuesday night while responding to a domestic dispute in...
2 police officers injured responding to domestic dispute involving gunfire
A person is caught on a ring camera stealing a package off of a homeowner's porch in...
WATCH | Porch pirate makes away with package
Yeager Airport to change name

Latest News

The mural is located at outside of the Ebenezer Day Care Center on 8th Avenue.
New mural unveiled in Huntington
18 indicted for roles in drug trafficking organization
Officials remind passengers of COVID-19 rules for air travel.
Officials remind passengers of COVID-19 rules for air travel
Gavel
Man pleads guilty in connection with possession of fentanyl