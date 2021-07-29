Man convicted of malicious assault on an officer, attempted murder

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was convicted on multiple violent felony charges Thursday.

Following a two-day jury trial, Henry Jo Ward, age 41 of Hico, was convicted of one count of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of wanton endangerment, one count of malicious assault on a law enforcement officer, and one count of use and presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, all felony crimes.

Ward was also convicted of the misdemeanor crimes of obstructing an officer and brandishing a deadly weapon.

He faces one to three years for attempted second-degree murder, one to five years for each count of wanton endangerment, three to fifteen years for malicious assault on a law enforcement officer and up to ten years for use and presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to Prosecuting Attorney.

The charges stem from an incident on November 29, 2020. Ward was accused of stealing a trail camera from a hunting lease near Midland Trail in Hico.

When Ward encountered an off-duty Fayette County deputy and the owner of the trail camera, the Prosecuting Attorney says he pulled a .357 magnum revolver out of his pants and attempted to shoot the deputy.

No one was injured.

Ward was arrested shortly after the incident.

Ward will be sentenced on September 10, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

