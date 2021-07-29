Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in connection with possession of fentanyl

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man indicted with several other individuals for their roles in a drug trafficking organization has pleaded guilty.

Court documents say that Anthony Maurice Bell, 54, of Oak Hill, possessed more than 400 grams of a substance containing fentanyl and a firearm in Oak Hill on January 26, 2021.  Bell admitted that he intended to sell the fentanyl.

Bell pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on November 4, 2021, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of West Virginia.

“The excellent work of the Oak Hill Police Department and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force in this case prevented a significant amount of dangerous fentanyl from being distributed throughout our communities,” said Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.  “Fentanyl is the leading cause of overdose deaths in our state and the U.S. Attorney’s Office is working with law enforcement throughout the District to identify fentanyl dealers and hold them accountable.”

