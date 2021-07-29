New leader takes the helm of W.Va. Air National Guard

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Brig. Gen. David V. Cochran has assumed command of the West Virginia Air National Guard.

He’ll command more than 2,000 members and two flying units, the 130th Airlift Wing in Charleston and the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg.

Cochran is a 32-year veteran of the military with more than 22 years with the West Virginia Air National Guard.

He said he will focus on preparing airmen for the next fight by prioritizing mission readiness, and that he will work to foster a culture of diversity and inclusion.

