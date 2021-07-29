New mural unveiled in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new mural was revealed Thursday in the City of Huntington.

The creative, colorful artwork depicts a young boy blowing a dandelion and his wishes soaring in every direction.

The mural that is a part of a bigger project is located at outside of the Ebenezer Day Care Center on 8th Avenue.

Thursday’s unveiling kicked off the three building mural project. There was live music, inspiring words and refreshments.

“The walls are empty here, our elders are gone, but let’s represent our future with them and project towards the future,” Executive Director of All Here Together Productions. “I hope every time they come and they see that boy blowing the dandelion and the wish going out that they always remember there’s hope in the future.”

