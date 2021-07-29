Advertisement

New restaurant coming to Putnam County

A waitress takes a patron's order at a restaurant.
A waitress takes a patron's order at a restaurant.(Pixabay)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A new restaurant is on its way to Hurricane.

Connolly’s Irish Pub will open in September on Main Street, Mayor Scott Edwards posted on social media.

He said it will be located on the first floor of the building formerly occupied by Hidden Creek Mercantile.

The mayor also said owners Steve and Ashley Connolly are currently hiring staff. They’re looking for managers, servers and bartenders.

