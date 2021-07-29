New restaurant coming to Putnam County

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A new restaurant is on its way to Hurricane.

Connolly’s Irish Pub will open in September on Main Street, Mayor Scott Edwards posted on social media.

He said it will be located on the first floor of the building formerly occupied by Hidden Creek Mercantile.

The mayor also said owners Steve and Ashley Connolly are currently hiring staff. They’re looking for managers, servers and bartenders.

