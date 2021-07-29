Officials remind passengers of COVID-19 rules for air travel.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If flying to a cool destination has crossed your mind recently, you’re not the only one. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials say their officers are screening a little more than 2 million people daily.

“I would say month and a half to two months, we’ve seen travel hit pre-pandemic levels,” said John Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia.

He says airport workers are ready to handle the uptick of travelers. But he also added that passengers who haven’t traveled in a while might want to brush up on pandemic travel rules.

At Yeager Airport in Charleston, as well as airports across the country, masks are to be worn at all times.

“When you’re in an airplane and traveling from state to state, we obviously want to reduce the transmission factor,” Allen said.

TSA officials also want travelers to keep an eye on the liquids in their carry-on bags

Remember the limit is 3.4 ounces per travel-sized container. However, flyers can bring up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer.

For other questions about what not to bring on a flight, you can download the MyTSA app at the Google Play Store or the App Store.

