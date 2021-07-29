Advertisement

Portsmouth receives grant to fund riverfront development project

Portsmouth Riverfront development
Portsmouth Riverfront development(WSAZ/Emily Bennett)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Portsmouth city leaders are hoping to use a $1.6 million grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to upgrade their riverfront.

“I also think it sill be a regional draw to bring people in from the outside to spent time and money here in the city,” said city Councilman Sean Dunne.

The state set aside $3 million to improve boating facilities across the state and Portsmouth is receiving more than half of that funding.

The city will need to come up with $720,000 in matching funds for a total price tag of $2.4 million for the project.

The council has not voted on whether or not they will approve the funds or not, but Dunne is optimistic they will.

“We’re seeing a transition from a twentieth century manufacturing city to a twenty first century lifestyle city and we see things like a developed riverfront as part of that transition,” he said.

The plans include putting in a new boat launch, new docking facility, excavation work, paved parking, a new retaining wall and improvements to lighting and electricity.

“What we’re hoping is to have a boat dock that will allow recreational boaters to park and walk up to downtown and visit for a day,” said Community Development Director Tracy Shearer.

Shearer hopes this is the first step in doing a total riverfront development project.

People who live in Portsmouth say improvements are overdue for the area.

“The infrastructure is beginning to crack and crumble in places, so yeah absolutely it is needed,” said Robert Berry. “Anything they can do to improve this space and get more people to actually use it and come out, get out of their vehicles and use the space, pull up in a boat get out come up and use the space the more the better.”

Clyde Willis says he remembers when he was a boy the riverfront was the main attraction and hopes this brings new life to the town.

“We’re parking in the dirt over there just to sit here for a little while and if you had a place where you could get down closer to the river where you could drive down nicely I think it would be a lot better,” he said.

There is no time table on when the project would be finished. Construction could start by the end of the year if the city approves the funds.

