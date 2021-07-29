Rain, storms to end heat wave

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The air turned hazy and tropically muggy on Thursday fueling late day-night showers and thunderstorms. The fuel for storms started with a sixth consecutive day of 90 degree heat along with sky high humidity levels and a gusty wind. That combination of moist air and wind energy help spark the strong evening storms. Behind the storm line a breath of fresh air will arrive by Friday afternoon just in time for Live on the Levee in Charleston.

Evening storms will fade into scattered showers overnight. Look for patchy fog where it rained. Low near 70. Friday early clouds will give way afternoon sunshine as blue skies and a nice breeze invade. Downtown highs will be in the 80s for first time in a week.

Saturday is the pick day of the weekend as partial sunshine provides a pleasant day for mid-way walkers in Cottageville, Milton and McArthur as the county fair season roll on. The Saturday night late into Sunday showers will return. Weekend highs will be in the 80s!

