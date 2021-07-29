Severe weather possible Thursday night

(WSAZ) - Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier says there is a possibility of severe weather Thursday evening.

The air is hazy and tropically muggy which means the atmosphere is primed for storm action later on Thursday.

Temperatures have topped out near 90 degrees for the sixth consecutive day with sky high humidity and a gusty wind. That combination of moisture air and wind energy could create some strong evening storms.

The radar has been quiet all day as last night’s storms passed safely to our north. A storm line can be seen forming along I-70 north of Columbus Thursday afternoon. This line should settle south this evening with Futurecast targeting the period from 6 p.m. until midnight for a brief storm with wind, rain and thunder.

Behind the storm line is a breath of fresh air for Friday.

The forecast has Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier watching the sky at the county fairs in Milton, Cottageville and McArthur for a shower or storm, then drying and more comfortable on Friday.

