Trooper involved in crash
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A state highway patrol officer was involved in a crash.
It happened around 10:31 a.m. Thursday on Radford Road near State Route 56.
Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 2021 Ford F-450 commercial truck failed to negotiate a curve and went across the center line and hit a 2007 Toyota Tacoma that was heading south, along with a trooper’s cruiser.
The driver of the Toyota sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The trooper and driver of the Ford were not hurt.
According to OSHP, the driver of the Ford was issued a citation.
Troopers were assisted by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County EMS and Richland Area Fire Department.
