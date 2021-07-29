Advertisement

Trooper involved in crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser involved in crash.
Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser involved in crash.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A state highway patrol officer was involved in a crash.

It happened around 10:31 a.m. Thursday on Radford Road near State Route 56.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 2021 Ford F-450 commercial truck failed to negotiate a curve and went across the center line and hit a 2007 Toyota Tacoma that was heading south, along with a trooper’s cruiser.

The driver of the Toyota sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The trooper and driver of the Ford were not hurt.

According to OSHP, the driver of the Ford was issued a citation.

Troopers were assisted by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County EMS and Richland Area Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after police say he shot himself in...
UPDATE | Child shoots self in hand
Police lights
Explosion reported near plant
Two police officers were hurt Tuesday night while responding to a domestic dispute in...
2 police officers injured responding to domestic dispute involving gunfire
A person is caught on a ring camera stealing a package off of a homeowner's porch in...
WATCH | Porch pirate makes away with package
Yeager Airport to change name

Latest News

Summer Budgeting Tips For Families
Summer budgeting tips for families
Crayola's new partnership to inspire ocean exploration
Crayola’s new partnership to inspire ocean exploration
National Grilling Month Hardman's of Spencer WV
National Grilling Month with Hardman’s of Spencer
Aftershave Comedy Show Huntington, WV
Aftershave comedy show in Huntington