Trooper involved in crash

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A state highway patrol officer was involved in a crash.

It happened around 10:31 a.m. Thursday on Radford Road near State Route 56.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 2021 Ford F-450 commercial truck failed to negotiate a curve and went across the center line and hit a 2007 Toyota Tacoma that was heading south, along with a trooper’s cruiser.

The driver of the Toyota sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The trooper and driver of the Ford were not hurt.

According to OSHP, the driver of the Ford was issued a citation.

Troopers were assisted by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County EMS and Richland Area Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.