Tropically hot Thursday ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Another 90 degree day downtown, 5 in a row and counting, though the humidity has remained rather docile, no complaints for most. All the while storms are humming along 500 miles to our northwest in Wisconsin. Those storms look menancing on radar in America’s Dairyland and since those storms figure to travel all night long toward Northwest Ohio, by fist light of day they will be in striking distance of the Buckeye State. After that all bets are off as far as their motion and impacts. Will they fade into scrawny showers only to reignite in the heat of afternoon? If they do re-fire, will they target our area with wind, rain and lightning or will they split apart and impact western Kentucky and northern West Virginia?

What we know is the dry heat of recent days is about to be replaced by a tropical form of sultriness. The combination of high humidity and 90 degree air along with partial sunshine will make for an uncomfortable day for landscapers, construction workers and roofers who will pound down the H2O and Gatorade( replenish those electrolytes!)

But day’s end the partial sun will have set off some showers and thunderstorms, any of which can contain strong winds, torrents of rain and lightning strikes. Should we fall under a Thursday late day storm watch, remember to keep kids playing close-by.

Whatever weather fate passes late Thursday the weather will improve markedly heading into Friday and the weekend when partly cloudy skies and a drop in humidity will feature highs in the 80s with a nice breeze. A weekend shower risk will return by Saturday night and Sunday.

