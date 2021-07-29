Advertisement

UK Healthcare and KDMC celebrate partnership

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - UK Healthcare and King’s Daughters Medical Center celebrated their partnership Wednesday evening.

The partership became official on April 1.

Around 400 people wearing masks attended the celebration at the KDMC Pavilion at the former Our Lady of Bellefonte site.

KDMC President and CEO Kristie Whitlatch says this will lead to many opportunities for improved healthcare in the region.

“The power of this partnership will be seen for years to come,” she said. “It will allow us to invest in our people, our facilities, and most importantly, the health of our communities.”

“We are stronger together,” UK President Eli Capilouto said. “Today is another example of how we can answer the call to uplift our people.”

“The power of our partnership will allow us to respond in a very effective way to provide better access to care for all those who need it,” UK Executive Vice President for Health Affairs Mark Newman, M.D. said.

“Eastern Kentuckians will have expanded access to all level services, advanced procedures, technologies and specialists, most importantly right here in this community,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Plans are in the works to expand services in pediatric oncology.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three suspects are in custody after an officer-involved shooting and pursuit Tuesday afternoon...
3 in custody after officer-involved shooting and chase
Two police officers were hurt Tuesday night while responding to a domestic dispute in...
2 police officers injured responding to domestic dispute involving gunfire
Smith is facing first-degree murder and malicious wounding charges.
Fight over shoes leads to deadly shooting, man arrested for murder
A child was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after police say he shot himself in...
UPDATE | Child shoots self in hand
Friends of 19-year-old Jacob Wolfe were left in disbelief after learning he died in a car...
Community mourns loss of teen killed in car crash

Latest News

Closing arguments have wrapped up in a federal opioid trial in Huntington, West Virginia.
Closing arguments wrap up in federal opioid trial
UK Executive Vice President for Health Affairs Mark Newman talks about the partnership...
UK Healthcare and KDMC celebrate partnership
With health officials saying new cases emerging are being driven by the unvaccinated...
Gov. Beshear re-emphasizes importance of vaccine during trip to eastern Ky.
The bridge is getting refurbished, crews are putting in new steel, railings, lights and...
Montgomery bridge construction leaves drivers frustrated; police forced to increase patrols