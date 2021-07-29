UK Healthcare and KDMC celebrate partnership

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - UK Healthcare and King’s Daughters Medical Center celebrated their partnership Wednesday evening.

The partership became official on April 1.

Around 400 people wearing masks attended the celebration at the KDMC Pavilion at the former Our Lady of Bellefonte site.

KDMC President and CEO Kristie Whitlatch says this will lead to many opportunities for improved healthcare in the region.

“The power of this partnership will be seen for years to come,” she said. “It will allow us to invest in our people, our facilities, and most importantly, the health of our communities.”

“We are stronger together,” UK President Eli Capilouto said. “Today is another example of how we can answer the call to uplift our people.”

“The power of our partnership will allow us to respond in a very effective way to provide better access to care for all those who need it,” UK Executive Vice President for Health Affairs Mark Newman, M.D. said.

“Eastern Kentuckians will have expanded access to all level services, advanced procedures, technologies and specialists, most importantly right here in this community,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Plans are in the works to expand services in pediatric oncology.

