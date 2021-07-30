Infant injured in crash, 35th Street bridge in Charleston closed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police have shut down the 35th bridge following an accident Friday morning.

According to Charleston Police, an approximately 7-month-old child was inside the car at the time of the crash.

The child suffered a minor head injury, officials say.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

