Infant injured in crash, 35th Street bridge in Charleston closed
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police have shut down the 35th bridge following an accident Friday morning.
According to Charleston Police, an approximately 7-month-old child was inside the car at the time of the crash.
The child suffered a minor head injury, officials say.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
