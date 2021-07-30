Advertisement

69 new COVID cases reported in eastern Ky. county

Sixty-nine new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.
Sixty-nine new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.(Generic file photo | Generic)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Sixty-nine new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Friday, saying the latest cases were tallied from Tuesday through Friday.

Those cases range from a 5-month-old boy to a man and woman in their mid-80s.

There have been 203 new COVID cases this month alone.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 5,208 total cases, 3,341 which have recovered.

There have been 78 deaths overall.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18 indicted for roles in drug trafficking organization
Gabriel Kekel faces animal cruelty charges after confessing to officers he decapitated his pet...
Man accused of decapitating pet cat with machete faces charges
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice announces vaccine booster trial
\
Infant injured in crash; driver facing charges including fleeing, DUI
Friends and family of a young woman injured in a car accident rallied to show support at the...
Friends, family show support for woman injured in crash

Latest News

Sales Tax Holiday brings break on back-to-school supplies
Sales Tax Holiday brings break on back-to-school supplies
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Ky. sees highest one-day COVID-19 case increase in months
On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a recommendation for everyone inside...
Kentucky’s positivity rate approaches 9% as Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,600 COVID-19 cases again Friday
Past to our Future 3-building mural project
Past to our Future 3-building mural project