69 new COVID cases reported in eastern Ky. county

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Sixty-nine new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Friday, saying the latest cases were tallied from Tuesday through Friday.

Those cases range from a 5-month-old boy to a man and woman in their mid-80s.

There have been 203 new COVID cases this month alone.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 5,208 total cases, 3,341 which have recovered.

There have been 78 deaths overall.

