Advertisement

Again? Faulty exchange in Olympic mixed relay proves costly for US

Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the...
Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo.(Petr David Josek | AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By EDDIE PELLS and PAT GRAHAM
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — A faulty exchange in the Olympic debut of mixed 4x400-meter relay cost the U.S. a spot in the final and might have cost Allyson Felix a chance at her record-setting 10th Olympic medal.

The U.S. breezed to a victory in the first qualifying heat of the relay but was disqualified because of a bad pass between Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin.

It’s the latest in a decades-long series of mishaps for the U.S. in relays.

Most have come in the shorter 4x100 relay where the pass is a more technical and time-sensitive move.

This one came in a 4x400 race where there aren’t traditionally issues with the pass.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice announces vaccine booster trial
Gabriel Kekel faces animal cruelty charges after confessing to officers he decapitated his pet...
Man accused of decapitating pet cat with machete faces charges
Friends and family of a young woman injured in a car accident rallied to show support at the...
Friends, family show support for woman injured in crash
18 indicted for roles in drug trafficking organization
Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser involved in crash.
Trooper involved in crash

Latest News

Governor DeWine leaves mask policy decisions up to local officials, urges vaccinations
Governor DeWine leaves mask policy decisions up to local officials, urges vaccinations
Developmental Therapy Center celebrates 70th anniversary with jail bail fundraiser
Developmental Therapy Center celebrates 70th anniversary with jail bail fundraiser
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
Congress in longshot bid to extend expiring eviction ban
Man pleads guilty for role in drug trafficking
Man pleads guilty for role in drug trafficking
Meigs County crash victim returns home
Meigs County crash victim returns home