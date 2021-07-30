Athletic neurological disruption with Coach Chris

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Professional athletes train their entire lives in pursuit of achieving their full elite performance potential.

Many of their movements and routines have been meticulously drilled throughout their career to achieve extreme muscle memory and subconscious effort.

Stress, anxiety, pressure of high-level competition, and their surrounding pressures can sometimes disrupt the mind-body connection that is detrimental to their performance.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.