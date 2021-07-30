Advertisement

Athletic neurological disruption with Coach Chris

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Professional athletes train their entire lives in pursuit of achieving their full elite performance potential.

Many of their movements and routines have been meticulously drilled throughout their career to achieve extreme muscle memory and subconscious effort.

Stress, anxiety, pressure of high-level competition, and their surrounding pressures can sometimes disrupt the mind-body connection that is detrimental to their performance.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18 indicted for roles in drug trafficking organization
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice announces vaccine booster trial
Gabriel Kekel faces animal cruelty charges after confessing to officers he decapitated his pet...
Man accused of decapitating pet cat with machete faces charges
Friends and family of a young woman injured in a car accident rallied to show support at the...
Friends, family show support for woman injured in crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser involved in crash.
Trooper involved in crash

Latest News

Family displaced after house fire
Family displaced after house fire
Scioto county storm damage
Scioto county storm damage
Man walks into hospital after being shot
Infant injured in crash
Infant injured in crash