Advertisement

Braxton County man grows over 10-foot tall sunflower

Arthur Mollohan (pictured above) and his giant sunflower.
Arthur Mollohan (pictured above) and his giant sunflower.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you go to the last rest area of Interstate 79 South, you’ll notice a large sunflower one man has been growing for the last few months.

Arthur Mollohan has worked at the rest area for roughly 25 years. He said, in March, he planted the sunflower right in front of the rest area building and believes it’s about 14 feet tall so far and still growing.

He told WSAZ he just “likes to plant things” and is hopeful this will bring smiles to all faces who make a quick stop at the area.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after police say he shot himself in...
UPDATE | Child shoots self in hand
Police lights
Explosion reported near plant
Two police officers were hurt Tuesday night while responding to a domestic dispute in...
2 police officers injured responding to domestic dispute involving gunfire
A person is caught on a ring camera stealing a package off of a homeowner's porch in...
WATCH | Porch pirate makes away with package
Yeager Airport to change name

Latest News

Miners from West Virginia, Alabama, Pennsylvania and Ohio are in New York City, striking...
Miners from Appalachia protest investment firm in New York City
Severe weather impacts parts of the region
Severe weather impacts parts of the region
Man decapitates pet cat with machete
The WVSSAC says vaccinations are a key to preventing games from being called off.
New WVSSAC rules will benefit vaccinated student athletes
The WVSSAC says vaccinations are a key to preventing games from being called off.
New WVSSAC rules will benefit vaccinated players