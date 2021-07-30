Braxton County man grows over 10-foot tall sunflower

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you go to the last rest area of Interstate 79 South, you’ll notice a large sunflower one man has been growing for the last few months.

Arthur Mollohan has worked at the rest area for roughly 25 years. He said, in March, he planted the sunflower right in front of the rest area building and believes it’s about 14 feet tall so far and still growing.

He told WSAZ he just “likes to plant things” and is hopeful this will bring smiles to all faces who make a quick stop at the area.

