Family displaced by flames

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family of nine was displaced Monday morning following a fire.

Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Walnut Street around 8 a.m.

Crews say the house has been deemed a loss.

Seven children and two adults were inside of the home at the time of the fire, but no injuries have been reported.

The red cross has been called to assist the family.

