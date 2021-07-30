Herd head coach proud of alum making it to MLB

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall baseball coach Jeff Waggoner has been all smiles the last couple of days as one of his players is now in the big leagues. Corey Bird signed a contract to play for the Miami Marlins and is expected to play this weekend when they host the New York Yankees. Bird played for Waggoner from 2014-2016 and was then picked in the 7th round of the MLB draft by Miami.

WSAZ Sports caught up with the Marshall head coach Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.