Herd head coach proud of alum making it to MLB

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall baseball coach Jeff Waggoner has been all smiles the last couple of days as one of his players is now in the big leagues. Corey Bird signed a contract to play for the Miami Marlins and is expected to play this weekend when they host the New York Yankees. Bird played for Waggoner from 2014-2016 and was then picked in the 7th round of the MLB draft by Miami.

WSAZ Sports caught up with the Marshall head coach Thursday afternoon.

