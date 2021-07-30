Isaiah Jackson is first Cat picked by NBA team

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At 10:24 Thursday night, the first Kentucky Wildcat was picked in the 2021 NBA Draft. Forward Isaiah Jackson was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 22nd pick. He won’t be a Laker for long as he is part of a proposed trade to the Washington Wizards.

In his only year in Lexington, Jackson played in all 25 games and started 18 of them. He also averaged 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. He stands 6-10 and weighs 206 pounds. Last year, he was also named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman and SEC All-Defensive teams by the league’s coaches, the only Wildcat to earn conference honors

