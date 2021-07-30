It’s official.....finally

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Sooners and Longhorns are officially heading to the SEC after both schools’ board of regents voted formally to accept the invitation to join the league. This move will make the Southeastern Conference a 16 team league which includes the University of Kentucky.

Texas president Jay Hartzell said in a statement “this is the right decision at the right time for the future of our UT athletic programs.”

Both schools announced a starting date of July 1st, 2025 but that could change if they pay a penalty of $75-$80 million to break the agreement or they won’t have to if the Big 12 expires. Their eventual departure leaves the Big 12 with eight schools including West Virginia.

