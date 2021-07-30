Advertisement

Kentucky’s positivity rate approaches 9% as Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,600 COVID-19 cases again Friday

On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a recommendation for everyone inside...
On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a recommendation for everyone inside Kentucky schools to wear masks.(Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On the day of Governor Beshear’s second Shot at a Million news conference, his office announces more than 1,600 cases of COVID-19. That is the highest number of cases reported in a single day since 1,993 cases were reported on February 19th.

Specifically, the governor announced 1,648 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 482,599.

354 of Friday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 625 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 195 in the ICU. 85 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate climbed to 8.96%, making it the the 34th consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate.

Gov. Beshear also announced seven deaths Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,334.

2,296,962 Kentuckians have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,192,681 tests have been administered thus far.

As of Friday, 54 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including 17 in the mountains. Clay County continues to lead the state with an incidence rate of 119.9 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

