Advertisement

Ky. sees highest one-day COVID-19 case increase in months

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,648 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 482,599 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 8.96% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 354 are in kids 18 or younger.

Gov. Beshear says today’s new case total is the highest number of newly reported cases since Feb. 19, 2021 when there were 1,993.

Lexington reports highest single-day COVID-19 case increase in months; county back in red zone

There were seven new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 7,334.

As of Friday, 625 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 195 are in the ICU, and 85 are on ventilators.

The governor reported 2,296,962 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say the county is currently dealing with a couple outbreaks at a church and...
Local Ohio counties see increase in COVID-19 cases
Gallia County shooting
UPDATE | Person of interest taken into custody in shooting incident
\
Infant injured in crash; driver facing charges including fleeing, DUI
Investigators say a burning mattress is suspected in a Charleston house fire from Friday night.
House fire caused by burning mattress
Man walks into hospital after being shot

Latest News

Police say a woman was shot in the ankle from two different vehicles.
Woman injured in Charleston shooting
Touch-a-truck a hands-on learning experience
Touch-a-truck a hands-on learning experience
A.G. warns of moving scam
A.G. warns of moving scam
Episcopal Bishop announces retirement
Episcopal Bishop announces retirement
Backroads of Appalachia has partnered with Pike County Tourism to bring in the Revo Road Rally...
Backroads of Appalachia partners with local tourism to bring car rallies and meets to the region