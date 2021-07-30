Advertisement

Man injured by jaguar at Florida zoo

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a man was injured by a jaguar at a Florida zoo after climbing over a barrier and moving too close to the animal’s enclosure.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the attack occurred Wednesday at the Range of the Jaguar display at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Officials say the man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A zoo spokeswoman says the man climbed over a waist-high safety barrier that puts about 4 feet of space between visitors and the jaguar exhibit’s fence.

Officials say the man began taunting the jaguar and reached his hand through the fence.

A 12-year-old cat named Harry swiped at the man and injured him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after police say he shot himself in...
UPDATE | Child shoots self in hand
Police lights
Explosion reported near plant
Two police officers were hurt Tuesday night while responding to a domestic dispute in...
2 police officers injured responding to domestic dispute involving gunfire
A person is caught on a ring camera stealing a package off of a homeowner's porch in...
WATCH | Porch pirate makes away with package
Yeager Airport to change name

Latest News

Vandalism at a local food bank
Vandalism at a local food bank
Man facing animal cruelty charges
Man facing animal cruelty charges
Former Sen. Carl Levin, a powerful military voice and Michigan’s longest-serving U.S. senator,...
Ex-Sen. Levin, Michigan’s longest-serving senator, has died at 87
The sixth and final day of our heat wave came to a thunderous conclusion in parts of the region...
Severe weather targets narrow zone
Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite