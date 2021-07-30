MSAC holds media day

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some familiar names are again at the top of the MSAC pre-season football rankings as Cabell Midland and South Charleston are picked to finish first and second by the leagues coaches. The conference held their annual media day at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.

Here’s the predicted order of finish with the opening games coming up August 26th and 27th in the Mountain State.

1. Cabell Midland

2. South Charleston

3. Spring Valley

4. Huntington

5. George Washington

6. Hurricane

7. Parkersburg

8. Capital

9. Riverside

10. St. Albans

