Advertisement

MSAC holds media day

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some familiar names are again at the top of the MSAC pre-season football rankings as Cabell Midland and South Charleston are picked to finish first and second by the leagues coaches. The conference held their annual media day at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.

Here’s the predicted order of finish with the opening games coming up August 26th and 27th in the Mountain State.

1. Cabell Midland

2. South Charleston

3. Spring Valley

4. Huntington

5. George Washington

6. Hurricane

7. Parkersburg

8. Capital

9. Riverside

10. St. Albans

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after police say he shot himself in...
UPDATE | Child shoots self in hand
Police lights
Explosion reported near plant
Two police officers were hurt Tuesday night while responding to a domestic dispute in...
2 police officers injured responding to domestic dispute involving gunfire
A person is caught on a ring camera stealing a package off of a homeowner's porch in...
WATCH | Porch pirate makes away with package
Yeager Airport to change name

Latest News

Miami Marlins logo
Herd head coach proud of alum making it to MLB
COACH WAGGS
COACH WAGGS
MSAC MEDIA DAY
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
It’s official as OU & Texas heading to SEC