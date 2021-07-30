One taken to hospital after reported shooting incident

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Deputies are investigating a reported shooting incident that sent one person to the hospital.

The Gallia County 911 Center got a call of a shooting incident around 11:08 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Neighborhood Road in Green Township. It was reported that a male was hurt.

Gallia County Sheriff, Matt Champlin, says when they got on scene, they found a victim who was hurt as a result of the incident. They were taken to the hospital.

Investigators are on scene.

The sheriff is asking for the public to avoid the area if possible.

No other information has been released.

