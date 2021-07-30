Advertisement

Severe weather issues reported in parts of southeast Ohio

(Source: Pixabay/WALB)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Heavy wind Thursday night has fallen trees and knocked out power, and torrential rain has caused high water in parts of Scioto County.

That is according to Scioto County Emergency Management Director Larry Mullins.

Mullins told WSAZ that there is some urban and flash flooding following 1 to 2 inches of rain.

In some areas, they’ve seen wind gusts of up to 60 mph, and power is out in some places as well.

Among areas with outages are parts of Lucasville, Rosemount, South Webster, Minford, Wheelersburg, Portsmouth, and Franklin Furnace. However, most customers have been restored.

The Offnere Street underpass in Portsmouth was closed due to high water, according to Mullins.

High water is affecting some underpasses in Scioto County, including in Portsmouth.
Farther north in Pike County, Ohio, more serious issues have been reported, including in the Piketon and Waverly areas. First responders say they’ve had numerous water rescues in the county.

