Severe weather targets narrow zone

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sixth and final day of our heat wave came to a thunderous conclusion in parts of the region on Thursday evening when violent thunderstorms roared down the Scioto and up the Ohio River valleys. Feeding on the tropical heat and aided by a ribbon of fast moving air aloft, storms erupted in Central Ohio around 4 p.m. then plodded their way south reaching the mid-Ohio Valley before dusk.

The tell-tale sign of the ferocity of the storms to come focused on a cell that prompted a tornado warning in Ross and Pickaway Counties in Ohio around 5pm. That parent storm then joined newly formed “sister” storms to form what is known as a storm train. Think of a storm train as a series of boxcars rolling down a track one after another. That’s a meteorological recipe for flash flooding and high wind storms.

While a severe thunderstorm watched was posted for a chunk of all three of our local states, Mother Nature unleashed her fury on the narrow zone from Scioto-southern Lawrence County, Ohio, to Lewis-Greenup-Boyd, Kentucky, and finally into Wayne and Cabell counties in West Virginia. When the deluge parked over downtown Huntington after 8 p.m. for the planned Pullman Square concert, coincidentally the heaviest action stayed west of Milton where the Cabell County Fair did get in on a weaker brand of summer thunder.

Meanwhile, the Kanawha Valley stayed on the outside looking in at the storm train, though a few harmless showers did cross into Putnam and Kanawha counties.

Going forward, the late night hours will feature the rain and thunder sliding south through the Coalfield region with rumbles of thunder echoing through the mountains but the severe weather staying behind.

Behind these heat-busting storms, the weather will improve with sunshine returning along with a refreshing north breeze on Friday. A true B-and-B blue and breezy start to our weekend in time for Live on the Levee in Charleston.

