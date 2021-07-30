Swinging with Sinatra in Hurricane
Jul. 30, 2021
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Swinging with Sinatra is a community event on Monday, August 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Valley Park in Hurricane.
Lee Dean will be performing ‘Swinging with Sinatra.’
It will be a fun filled evening of music and dancing.
Hors d’ourves and a sparkling raspberry drink will be provided by Happy Belly.
Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple.
For information or tickets, call Cindy Farley at 304-382-5841.
