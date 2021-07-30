Swinging with Sinatra in Hurricane

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Swinging with Sinatra is a community event on Monday, August 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Valley Park in Hurricane.

Lee Dean will be performing ‘Swinging with Sinatra.’

It will be a fun filled evening of music and dancing.

Hors d’ourves and a sparkling raspberry drink will be provided by Happy Belly.

Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple.

For information or tickets, call Cindy Farley at 304-382-5841.

