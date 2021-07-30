Terrence Clarke honored on NBA Draft

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The NBA took time during the Thursday night draft to honor a Kentucky basketball player who died in a car crash. Commissioner Adam Silver drafted Terrence Clarke during the first round. Clarke passed away after an April car accident in Los Angeles and he was 19 years old at the time. Here’s the full announcement from Commissioner Silver.

With the next pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the NBA selects Terrence Clarke from the University of Kentucky. #LLTC5 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/fJYvShrgK3 — NBA (@NBA) July 30, 2021

