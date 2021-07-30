Advertisement

Terrence Clarke honored on NBA Draft

Terrence Clarke honored at NBA Draft
Terrence Clarke honored at NBA Draft(ESPN)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The NBA took time during the Thursday night draft to honor a Kentucky basketball player who died in a car crash. Commissioner Adam Silver drafted Terrence Clarke during the first round. Clarke passed away after an April car accident in Los Angeles and he was 19 years old at the time. Here’s the full announcement from Commissioner Silver.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after police say he shot himself in...
UPDATE | Child shoots self in hand
Police lights
Explosion reported near plant
Two police officers were hurt Tuesday night while responding to a domestic dispute in...
2 police officers injured responding to domestic dispute involving gunfire
A person is caught on a ring camera stealing a package off of a homeowner's porch in...
WATCH | Porch pirate makes away with package
Yeager Airport to change name

Latest News

ISAIAH JACKSON
Isaiah Jackson is first Cat picked by NBA team
Miami Marlins logo
Herd head coach proud of alum making it to MLB
Midland & SC picked to finish first and second in league preseason poll.
MSAC holds media day
COACH WAGGS
COACH WAGGS