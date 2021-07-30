WVSU president resigns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State University’s President has resigned.

According to university officials, Nicole Pride’s resignation is effective immediately. The university’s Board of Governors voted to accept her resignation Friday.

No other details have been released.

Earlier this month, officials reported that members of West Virginia State University president’s senior Cabinet were seeking her removal.

