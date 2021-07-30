Advertisement

WVSU president resigns

The Cabinet members in their letter complained of “condescending and abusive dialogue" by Pride...
The Cabinet members in their letter complained of “condescending and abusive dialogue" by Pride and “retaliatory practices.”(WVSU)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State University’s President has resigned.

According to university officials, Nicole Pride’s resignation is effective immediately. The university’s Board of Governors voted to accept her resignation Friday.

No other details have been released.

Earlier this month, officials reported that members of West Virginia State University president’s senior Cabinet were seeking her removal.

Cabinet members ask board to remove WVSU president

