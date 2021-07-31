63 new COVID cases reported in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Sixty-three new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Friday, saying the cases are from Saturday, July 24 through Friday, July 30.

Those cases range from a 5-year-old boy to a 77-year-old woman.

Since the pandemic started, the county has had 3,969 cases, 3,802 which have recovered.

There have been 63 deaths.

