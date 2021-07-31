Advertisement

Corey Bird “DFA’D” hours before playing Yankees

Miami Marlins logo
Miami Marlins logo(Miami Marlins)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The dreams of playing in the big leagues have been put on hold for Herbert Hoover and Marshall baseball star Corey Bird. Hours before taking on the New York Yankees Friday night, the Miami Marlins designated Bird for assignment which can mean three things. He can be traded, released or outrighted back to the Class AAA Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

He had joined the team Wednesday in Baltimore after being called up by the organization and even had his mom and Herd baseball coach Jeff Waggoner in Miami for his MLB debut.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

\
Infant injured in crash; driver facing charges including fleeing, DUI
18 indicted for roles in drug trafficking organization
Gabriel Kekel faces animal cruelty charges after confessing to officers he decapitated his pet...
Man accused of decapitating pet cat with machete faces charges
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice announces vaccine booster trial
Gallia County shooting
UPDATE | Person of interest taken into custody in shooting incident

Latest News

It’s official.....finally
Brandon Boston Jr. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
BJ Boston headed to Los Angeles Clippers with 51st overall pick
West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles McBride (4) dunks the ball as Oklahoma State Cowboys...
WVU’s Miles McBride selected by Thunder
Ohio guard named Player of the Week
Jason Preston picked by Orlando