Corey Bird “DFA’D” hours before playing Yankees

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The dreams of playing in the big leagues have been put on hold for Herbert Hoover and Marshall baseball star Corey Bird. Hours before taking on the New York Yankees Friday night, the Miami Marlins designated Bird for assignment which can mean three things. He can be traded, released or outrighted back to the Class AAA Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

He had joined the team Wednesday in Baltimore after being called up by the organization and even had his mom and Herd baseball coach Jeff Waggoner in Miami for his MLB debut.

This story will be updated.

