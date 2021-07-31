Advertisement

‘Dunk a First Responder’ event helps raise funds for less fortunate children

A child lines up his throw in an attempt to dunk a first responder at Pikeville Walmart
A child lines up his throw in an attempt to dunk a first responder at Pikeville Walmart(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department, Fire Department, and EMS crews held an event today as a fundraiser for their “Christmas with a First Responder” event later in the year.

“We’ve got out fire chief out here, we’ve got our police chief, we’ve got a battalion chief, and we also have the captain,” said Pikeville PD Patrol Officer Amanda Lowe. “If you’ve got some payback for the police department, today’s the day.”

The event, which started on Saturday, July 31st at 12 p.m., saw many of the town’s first responders climb into a dunk tank and brave the frigid waters as kids and adults walking by Pikeville’s Walmart location paid $5 for three chances to dunk the slew of first responders who were brave enough to climb over the tank all to make sure less fortunate children in the area have a very merry Christmas later this year.

“This is for all the children who may be less fortunate in our community so they have a good Christmas,” said Officer Lowe. “This is all for a really good cause.”

The Christmas with a First Responder event allows less fortunate children to spend a day with a first responder shopping for toys as well as getting a free dinner when their day is over.

“We’re hoping to raise as much money as possible for this event,” said Officer Lowe. “The more the better so we can provide as much as possible for these less fortunate children.”

Along with today’s festivities, there will be another opportunity to dunk a first responder at the Pikeville Walmart on Sunday, August 1st from 12 p.m to 4 p.m.

