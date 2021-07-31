First Warning Forecast | Heat is kept at bay this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a week with several days at or above 90 degrees, temperatures will not be as hot this weekend, mainly due to added cloud cover and also a passing weak cold front on Sunday. Rain chances do return but should be mostly isolated in nature or occurring at night, meaning plenty of dry hours can still be had during the daytime hours. Much of next week looks to stay moderately warm with only isolated opportunities for rain.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures in the mid 60s. Abundant cloud cover is streaming across central and northern portions of the region. Farther south where the sky is clearer, areas of fog have developed. Any fog lifts by mid-morning.

Cloud cover will be plentiful throughout the day, though some sun may sneak in at times. By late-afternoon and into the evening, some thickening and lowering clouds may bring a few sprinkles. High temperatures reach the low 80s.

Passing showers are likely Saturday night into Sunday morning as low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Sunday sees a partly cloudy sky with isolated showers possible during the afternoon. High temperatures reach the low 80s again.

Expect a mostly sunny and dry day on Monday with afternoon temperatures topping out in the low 80s.

For Tuesday, the sky will be partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms are possible, favoring mainly eastern portions of the region.

Isolated rain chances stay in the forecast Wednesday through Friday under a partly cloudy sky each day. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.