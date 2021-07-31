First Warning Forecast | Temperatures stay moderate through week ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday saw a noticeable break in the hot temperatures of the past week due to increased cloud cover and passing light showers. The days ahead will continue to see temperatures staying at or even a bit below normal for this time of year. While most days do have a rain chance, the coverage will only be isolated each time, resulting in plenty of dry hours for most locations.

Saturday evening sees passing sprinkles and patchy light rain as temperatures fall to the upper 60s by midnight.

Overnight, continue to expect the opportunity for passing showers under a mostly cloudy sky. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s. A few areas of fog are possible.

Patchy rain lingers into Sunday morning before a break towards midday. The sky will turn partly cloudy during the afternoon as high temperatures reach the low 80s with a comfortable breeze.

By Sunday evening, an isolated shower is possible as a cold front drops in from the northwest. Then, the sky clears Sunday night, and temperatures turn cooler, falling to the upper 50s. Areas of fog are likely.

Expect a mostly sunny and dry day on Monday with afternoon temperatures only topping out near 80 degrees.

Isolated rain chances return Tuesday and stay in the forecast through Saturday under a partly cloudy sky each day. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.

