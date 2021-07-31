House fire caused by burning mattress

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded Friday night to a house fire in the 1300 block of Grant Street.

It was reported around 7:40 p.m. Friday.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, the cause of the fire was due to a burning mattress. No one was injured, and no one was home at the time of the fire.

Due to the cause, crews said the fire is considered suspicious.

