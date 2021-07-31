Advertisement

Media day for 13 Ky high school teams

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - With the start of practice hours away, over a dozen Kentucky high school football teams had a meet and greet Saturday morning at Russell High School. The event was organized by Eastern Kentucky Athletics and players from teams came as far as Prestonsburg, Lewis County and Rowan County. It also included locals like Russell, Raceland, and Greenup County.

The first games in Kentucky are August 20th and WSAZ Sports talked with some of the players who are excited to start the season without COVID weighing on their shoulders.

