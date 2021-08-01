First Warning Forecast | Temperatures inch warmer this week with isolated rain chances

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The weekend brought a nice break in the hot temperatures seen much of last week. Cooler-than-average temperatures will continue to be the norm through the middle of this week before turning warmer again towards the upcoming weekend. Meanwhile, most days this week do have a chance for rain, but showers will be isolated in nature, meaning plenty of dry hours in any one location.

Expect a passing shower Sunday evening as a cold front moves through. Once the rain stops, the sky clears, and temperatures fall to the mid 60s by midnight.

A mainly clear sky is expected overnight with areas of fog. Temperatures turn cooler, falling to the upper 50s.

Monday will be a fantastic day all around. After patchy fog lifts in the early morning hours, expect a mostly sunny and dry rest of the day with low humidity. High temperatures only rise to around 80 degrees.

Isolated rain chances return Tuesday and stay in the forecast through Saturday under a partly cloudy sky each day. High temperatures reach the mid 80s through Thursday but rise slightly higher to the upper 80s Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, a mostly sunny and dry day is expected as afternoon temperatures get close to 90 degrees.

