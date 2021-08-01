Advertisement

Kanawha County records 75 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday

Dr. Sherri Young, from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, gives an update on COVID cases, vaccination efforts.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department say the county has recorded 75 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, July 29th.

The department calls this a “significant increase” stating that two weeks ago the county was recording less than 5 cases her day, with some days having no new cases at all.

“Indicators show that COVID is back and on the rise,” Chief Health Officer and Executive Director Dr. Sherri Young says. “The Delta variant is the predominant strain across the United States and I am concerned that with the growing number of cases in our County that we will see more cases of the Delta Variant here. It is of the upmost importance that our community follow the guidelines and get vaccinated if they have not already done so.”

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department offers COVID vaccines Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. at their offices at 108 Lee St E in Charleston.

They will also offer Saturday vaccine clinics on Saturday August 7, 14, and 21 from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the health department.

The health department urges that with school starting, and people returning from travel, that people also get tested. An offsite COVID testing and vaccine clinic will be held on Tuesday, August 3rd at the Schoenbaum Center from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

