Area airport receives active shooter threat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All flights are running on time at Yeager Airport after a call of an active shooter threat there Monday.

According to airport officials, law enforcement determined the information that was called in at 4:19 p.m. was not a viable threat.

However, they do plan to maintain an enhanced presence at the airport for the foreseeable future.

“Yeager Airport takes unlawful activity seriously and is very fortunate to have Yeager Airport Police Officers ready and prepared to respond to all situations. The safety of our community and staff is always our first priority,” a news release said.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Kanawha County Parks Police, West Virginia State Police, and the Charleston Police Department assisted Yeager Airport Police with Monday’s incident.

